Bangladesh set to overtake India again in per capita GDP, IMF forecasts

Bangladesh could move ahead of India in per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026. However, India remains in a stronger position in terms of the size of its economy, purchasing power and growth rate. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is under pressure from high inflation and slowing economic growth. Al Jazeera has reported the development.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projections present a picture of the economic progress and limitations of the two countries. They show that although Bangladesh is forecast to lead in per capita GDP, a significant gap remains between the two countries in terms of economic capacity and people’s actual living standards.

According to the IMF’s projections, Bangladesh’s per capita GDP could reach US$2,886 this year, while India’s could stand at $2,749. The figures were published in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report released on 13 October.

Bangladesh had previously overtaken India in per capita GDP in 2020. India subsequently regained the lead.