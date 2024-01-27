Super shops see super business growth

Super shops have become quite popular in the cities as people can find all sorts of daily essentials under one roof. As a result, the super shop business, popularly known as retail business, is growing bigger. It has also boosted their profits. However, the growth of this sector has been affected by various issues, including high inflation rate and price hike, say the entrepreneurs.

Although the super shop business started in the country after 2000, it took more than decade to gain public acceptance. However, the trend of shopping from super shops has gained popularity among city dwellers over the last few years, especially during the pandemic. The popularity of super shops is growing further as consumers can buy all daily essentials from one place.

There is no exact account regarding the size of the daily commodity market in the country. According to the Bangladesh Super Shop Owners Association, the size of the retail market of the daily essentials in the country now stands at around USD 15 billion.