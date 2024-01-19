Vegetable price in Dhaka doubles production costs

Vegetable farmer Manirul Islam from Mathurapur village in the Jashore Sadar upazila sold tomatoes at Tk 30 per kg and eggplants at Tk 38 per kg at the wholesale market in Barinagar. On the same day, Tota Mia, a vegetable farmer from Khadimpur in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga sold eggplants at Tk 45 per kg in the Bara Bazar market in the district. Tomatoes were sold at this local market at Tk 20 to Tk 30 yesterday, Thursday.

This price of eggplants at production level reached Tk 80 to Tk 100 at the retail markets of Moghbazar, Malibagh and Shahjahanpur in Dhaka. Tomatoes were sold at Tk 50 to Tk 70 depending on the variety. Almost all vegetables are being sold at prices twice the production or more at the retail markets in Dhaka.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Swapan, a vendor from Malibagh said, “Although vegetable prices usually fall by the mid-winter, this time it is still rising in the wholesale market. I bought broccoli from the wholesale market at Tk 40 per kg on Wednesday. The price rose to Tk 70 the next day at the wholesale market.”