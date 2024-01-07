GDP growth to slow down, inflation to decrease

The year 2024 will bring good news for Bangladesh, but there is also apprehensions of bad news too. The good news is the decline of inflation, while the bad news is the slow growth of GDP. These forecasts were published recently in a United Nations report.

According to the UN, the average inflation rate in Bangladesh in 2024 may decline to 6.8 per cent while GDP will slightly decrease to 5.6 per cent. Reducing the pressure of inflation is good for people while decreasing GDP growth is bad.

The UN's department of economic and social affairs published the report, "World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2024," on 4 January where such predictions were made.