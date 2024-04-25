Trade between India-Bangladesh flourishing through Assam’s Karimganj

Imdadul Hoque Choudhury, a local trader of the Sutarkandi area told ANI that, the trade between India and Bangladesh through Sutarkandi has been gradually improving and locals have also benefitted.

“I have been involved with this since 2016-17. Ten years before, the road connectivity was very poor here and due to bad road connectivity the trade was also affected. After the Modi government came to power trade, and road connectivity have improved. Now there is a good relationship between India and Bangladesh. The Indian government has supported us and many locals are coming out to join this trade and trade has been increasing gradually due to good relations between both governments,” Imdadul Hoque Choudhury said.

He further said that, on an average daily 3,500 stone-laden trucks and 300-400 coal-laden trucks go to Bangladesh. Exports from the Indian side to Bangladesh are increasing.

“Apart from this, the items which have been used in railway construction have also been going to Bangladesh. Ginger has also been exported. There are around 5000 families are directly or indirectly involved in trade at Sutarkandi ICP,” Imdadul Hoque Choudhury said.