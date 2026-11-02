Sheikh Abdul Hye flees to Canada after ‘plundering’ BASIC Bank

“I am the scapegoat”—that was how former BASIC Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye, also known as Bacchu, described himself.

Although he claims to be innocent, Abdul Hye has been accused of turning one of the best state-owned banks into one of the worst. He has also been accused of embezzling huge sums of money.

Abdul Hye has been in hiding over these allegations. He had been out of sight for several years. Eventually, I managed to obtain his mobile phone number. I spoke to him several times in July, August and September. His voice was familiar, and I had no difficulty recognising him.

Abdul Hye responded to the allegations against him and tried to deny them. However, several investigations by Bangladesh Bank have substantiated the allegations, leaving little room for him to evade responsibility.

At one point, he said he was not the only one who had approved irregular loans at BASIC Bank; leaders of the then Awami League government were also responsible. He added, “Don’t make me the fall guy.”

Before hearing the full story from Abdul Hye, we need to turn back the pages of history by three decades. Bangladesh Small Industries and Commerce Bank PLC, commonly known as BASIC Bank, was established in 1989.

The bank was once a trusted institution for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. By convention, the secretary of the Ministry of Industries served as its chairman. From its establishment until Abdul Hye took over as chairman, the bank’s default loan ratio had never exceeded 3–4 per cent. Until 2008, it was recognised as one of the country’s best banks.

The Awami League came to power after winning the parliamentary election held in December 2008 under the military-backed caretaker government. It took office in January 2009. On 10 September that year, Sheikh Abdul Hye was appointed chairman of the BASIC Bank board.