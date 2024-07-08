How BASIC Bank’s Abdul Hye Bacchu bade adieu with 'dignity'

It was a usual afternoon on the weekend on Friday, 4 July 2014. The mastermind of the BASIC Bank scandal Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu entered the government residence ‘Tanmay’ in ‘Mantripra’ on Hare Road in Dhaka. He was alone and it was the residence of then-finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith. Sheikh Abdul Hye did not come here suddenly; he received a go-ahead and came to the finance ministry’s house after a confirmation.

That day Sheikh Abdul Hye, who was then chairman of BASIC Bank, tendered his resignation to Abdul Muhith. The next day, journalists asked Abdul Muhith why Sheikh Abdul Hye resigned and for what reasons. A smiling Abdul Muhith replied, “These issues are usually done for health reasons.”

But, why did he resign on Friday and even have to go to the government residence of the finance ministry? It was learned that the tenure of chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye ended in two days on Sunday. The Bangladesh Banks recommended sacking the entire board of directors of the bank before it. The government did not chose to do so, but allowed him to resign with ‘dignity’.