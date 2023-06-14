ACC unaware of Sheikh Abdul Hye’s whereabouts

There have been widespread speculations regarding the whereabouts of former BASIC Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye since his name appeared on the charge sheet prepared by the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) eight years after the case was filed on the allegation of corruption.

Where is he? Is he in Dhaka or in his village in Bagerhat? Has he gone to Singapore or migrated to Canada or USA permanently like many others?

The ACC does not have answers to these questions. Abdul Hye has been accused in 58 of the 59 cases filed on corruption charges.

The ACC is going to place the charge sheets in the court within a few days. Although the ACC has made him accused in 58 cases, the question remains as to whether they will arrest him or not. There is no answer to the question whether the ACC will be able to bring him to book in case he fled the country.