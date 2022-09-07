Go beyond trade and investment in Bangladesh for bigger gains, PM Hasina to Indian businesses

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called Bangladesh the most liberal nation for investment, urging Indian investors to invest largely in the country’s infrastructure, manufacturing, energy and transport sectors.

“I would urge Indian investors to consider possible investments in infrastructure projects, manufacturing, in energy and transport sectors. Indian investors and business houses can set up industries in Bangladesh through Buy-Back arrangements by reducing time, cost and resources,” she said.

She also said that Bangladesh has the most liberal investment regime in the region with a wide array of facilities, attractive incentive policies, and consistent reforms.

The prime minister was addressing a high level business event jointly organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Ballroom of her palace of residence in New Delhi.