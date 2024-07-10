GDP size could shrink by $9 billion

The step to dispel “discrepancy” in the export data of the first 10 months of the last fiscal year is likely to bring an upheaval in the country’s economic data as, according to the corrected data, nearly US $14 billion “export earnings” have vanished into thin air within the time.

The amount soars to $23 billion if the two years is taken into account instead of 10 months. The country is now facing a possibility of seeing a decline in gross domestic product (GDP) size if this "corrected" export income data is considered in relevant calculations.

According to an initial calculation, Bangladesh’s GDP size could shrink by 2 per cent, which amounts to $9 billion or over Tk 1 trillion, with the dollar rate being Tk 115.

If the GDP size shrinks, the per capita income will also come down.

According to a latest calculation, Bangladesh’s GDP size was $459 billion in 2023-24 financial year.

An analysis of recently published data of the Bangladesh Bank and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) showed these.