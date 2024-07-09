Discrepancy in export records: Hold those responsible accountable

If the institutions involved with the economic management of the country do not work concertedly or an institution deliberately presents inaccurate records of a sector, it goes without saying that the negative impact will show on the economic growth as well as on every other index of the economy.

Bangladesh Bank has recently released the balance of payment (BOP) data from the period of July to April of the 2023-24 fiscal year. In the first ten months of the fiscal year in concern, the country’s export income has been shown USD 33.67 billion dollars in it.

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) records however, the export income was USD 47.47 billion in this period. In this case, the Bangladesh Bank has excluded USD 13.80 billion from the statistics presented by EPB. Besides, the export statistics from the same period of the previous fiscal has also been rectified.