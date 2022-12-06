Bangladesh now most ideal place for investment: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called Bangladesh as the most ideal place for investment in the world, seeking larger foreign and local investment for mutual benefit.

“Bangladesh is the most ideal place for investment in the world as we offered maximum investment opportunities. So, I hope overseas investment will come here and local people will also invest in their own country,” she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the formal operation of the Japanese Economic Zone in the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) at Araihazar in Narayanganj district on the outskirts of the capital.

She joined the function virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital.