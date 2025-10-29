Bangladesh Bank governor to hold ministerial status

The governor of Bangladesh Bank is set to enjoy the same rank and status as a full minister under a draft ordinance amending the Bangladesh Bank Order. The draft also proposes reducing the number of government representatives on the central bank’s board and introducing a search committee-based appointment system for the governor and deputy governors.

These provisions are outlined in the draft of the Bangladesh Bank (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, prepared by the central bank. Governor Ahsan H Mansur recently sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance stating that the draft was formulated based on consultations with both domestic and international experts.

Separate letters were also sent to finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, finance secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, and financial institutions division secretary Nazma Mobarek, explaining that the ordinance is being prepared by amending the Bangladesh Bank Order, 1972. He also requested their cooperation in facilitating its promulgation.

In his letter, the governor noted that Bangladesh Bank had made several attempts in the past to bring about similar reforms, but those efforts had failed due to political constraints and lack of administrative will.