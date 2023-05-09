Foreign reserve dips below $30bn

The foreign exchange reserves of Bangladesh fell below $30 billion on Monday, following a payment of $1.18 billion in liabilities to the Asian Clearing Union under a payment arrangement between the central banks of a number of Asian countries, reports UNB.

With that, the country’s foreign reserve came down to $29.8 billion on Monday from 30.98 billion.

It should be noted however, that the Bangladesh Bank at present chooses an archaic of reserves that hinges on both 'encumbered' and 'unencumbered' reserves counting towards the final figure which often shows figures different than that of the actual figure.

In 2021, the IMF sounded out for the first time that it had identified a sum of around $8 billion in the Bangladesh Bank's books that should be viewed as 'encumbered', and left out of the reserve calculation.