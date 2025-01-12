Govt scrambles for money ahead of national budget

The government is urgently seeking alternative sources of funding for the national budget. As a result, the finance ministry has adopted the easier way out by increasing VAT to collect revenue.

On Thursday, VAT and supplementary duties were raised on a number of goods and services. Such widespread VAT is being imposed indiscriminately, affecting both the rich and the poor, to support the upcoming budget.

Additionally, initiatives have been taken to attract buyers by increasing the profit rate of savings certificates. A higher profit rate is expected to encourage more people to invest in savings certificates. Due to the fragile state of the banking sector, there is no scope to borrow additional funds from banks.

Furthermore, the government aims to secure USD 1.7 billion in budget assistance from various donors, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), during the current fiscal year.