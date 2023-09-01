Golden Globes to air 7 January under new ownership

Next year's Golden Globes will take place 7 January, the organisation that bestows the entertainment awards said Thursday, in the wake of intense scrutiny over accusations of corruption and racism in recent years.

Nominations are set to be revealed 11 December, the organisation added in a statement. The combined film and television awards have long been considered among the most prestigious in Hollywood after the Oscars.

But the Golden Globes have lost their luster among many in the industry after The Los Angeles Times in 2021 revealed the bleak backstage operations of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which made up the contest's jury.