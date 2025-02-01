Five things to watch for at the Grammys

The Grammys have long faced criticism that they're too white and too male.

In recent years, the Recording Academy, which organises the show, has made efforts to improve on that shortcoming, including by diversifying its voting membership.

Those efforts seem to have yielded some progress: the past few galas have proven historic for women in the major, all-genre categories as well as in fields where they were routinely sidelined, like rock.

But a stark truth remains: a Black woman has not won Album of the Year in this century.

The last to do so was Lauryn Hill, in 1999. Before her, Whitney Houston won in 1994, and Natalie Cole in 1992.