Allegations against Apurba: Contract complications, not embezzlement

In that meeting everyone felt that neither of the two parties held their end of the bargain as per the agreement. According to the contract, Ziaul Faruq Apurba acted in nine dramas and both parties have agreed not to do the remaining dramas under that contract anymore.

In that case, the advance money that was paid to Apurba for the remaining dramas will be balanced out by the two parties. It also stated that the incident is in no way embezzlement, it is just a contractual complication. The whole thing occurred due to the lack of communication and coordination.

Notably, actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba two years ago signed a contract for 24 dramas with the production company Alpha I Studios Limited. Shahriar Shakil is the managing director of the production company. As per the contract, Apurba was supposed to complete the shooting of the dramas working three days every month. The dramas were supposed to be completed in October last year.