Talk shows coming back after Hollywood writers' strike ends

Late-night talk shows, a mainstay of the US TV schedule, will be back on the air within a week, hosts said Wednesday, after leaders of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called off a paralysing strike.

The densely written shows -- fronted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver -- have been a glaring absence since writers downed pens in May over demands for better pay and guarantees against the threat from artificial intelligence.

“Flash! Their mission complete, the founding members of Strike Force 5 will return to their network television shows this Monday 10/2, and one of them to premium cable on 10/1,” the @StrikeForceFive handle wrote on social media.