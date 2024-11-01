'I wish I would still be able to act'

Masud Ali loved playing football. He used to play football in childhood, in school and college also. Football has always been his passion. Even two years before his death he had told Prothom Alo in an interview that he still watches football regularly. He loved music too. He talked about his favourite singers.

In the same interview he had talked about his regret about not being able to act any longer. While chatting, he had said that he spends most of the time sleeping because of his medical condition. And whenever he was awake, he used to enjoy music, read books and watch television.