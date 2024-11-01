Masud Ali Khan
'I wish I would still be able to act'
Masud Ali loved playing football. He used to play football in childhood, in school and college also. Football has always been his passion. Even two years before his death he had told Prothom Alo in an interview that he still watches football regularly. He loved music too. He talked about his favourite singers.
In the same interview he had talked about his regret about not being able to act any longer. While chatting, he had said that he spends most of the time sleeping because of his medical condition. And whenever he was awake, he used to enjoy music, read books and watch television.
When asked who his favourite singers were, Masud Ali Khan had said, “My favourite singer is Manna Dey. Manabendra Mukhopadhyay is also my favourite. And I like Sandhya Mukhopadhyay as well. Apart from them, I like Syed Abdul Hadi and Sabina Yasmin from Bangladesh a lot.”
He continued, “Another one of my favorite singers from outside of Bangladesh is Kabir Suman. The style he has of conversing in between singing is wonderful! I heard that he came to Bangladesh and I was really eager to go. I felt really sad when I couldn’t go. Among musical instruments, I like the sarod a lot. I have heard Bahadur Hossain Khan play sarod live in Dhaka. He was the music director of one of my film ‘Nodi O Nari’.”
In that interview he had talked about his favourite actors and actresses from the next generation also. He had said he likes Raisul Islam Asad and Suborna Mustafa. He also liked Humayun Faridi a lot. Among the younger artistes, he liked Aupee Karim.
Masud Ali Khan had said, “I’m also fond of those who acted with me. There was Sharmili Ahmed who has passed away. And there’s Dilara Zaman also. Whenever I star talking about them I become emotional. I wish I would still be able to act (crying)!"
"I miss hearing the words ‘light, camera, action’ a lot. While acting, I wouldn’t remember the fact that I was doing something in front of the camera. I always tried to impersonate the character I played. My idea was that, if I myself do not believe it why would the audience?”
“While acting, we utter made-up lines after all. We say the words of other people. Unless I say those lines as my own or fail to feel them as my own words at the time, it wouldn’t be acting. People I’ve worked with including Dilara and Sharmili, were like friends to me. Dilara still contacts me regularly. Most of the leading actresses would call me ‘Baba (father)’ on screen. So, I have also treated them always with affection,” he had added.
Acclaimed actor Masud Ali Khan passed away on Thursday afternoon. This 95-years-old artiste died in his sleep at his own residence in the capital. During his seven-decade long acting career, he has worked in theatre, television and film, all three media at the same pace.