Priyanka Chopra to share screen space with John Cena, Idris Elba in new film

Actor Priyanka Chopra has beautifully spread her wings globally. She has paved the way for South Asian representation in mainstream roles in Hollywood and helped put India on the global map.

Ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea, Deadline reported.