Meril-Prothom Alo awards to be aired today

Like every year, the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards ceremony was a glamourous event this time as well. Stars of the silver screen, small screen and the music industry brought out their radiance to this event.

Usually the audience waits eagerly to find out interesting incidents happening between celebrities at this event both on and off the stage. Finally their wait is over.

Viewers will be able to enjoy the main ceremony of ‘Meril-Prothom Alo Awards-2023’ on television as well as on digital platforms. The programme will be aired on Maasranga Television channel at 7:30pm today, Friday.