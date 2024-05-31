Meril-Prothom Alo awards to be aired today
Like every year, the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards ceremony was a glamourous event this time as well. Stars of the silver screen, small screen and the music industry brought out their radiance to this event.
Usually the audience waits eagerly to find out interesting incidents happening between celebrities at this event both on and off the stage. Finally their wait is over.
Viewers will be able to enjoy the main ceremony of ‘Meril-Prothom Alo Awards-2023’ on television as well as on digital platforms. The programme will be aired on Maasranga Television channel at 7:30pm today, Friday.
Apart from television, the programme can also be enjoyed from the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of Meril-Prothom Alo, Meril, Prothom Alo, Prothom Alo Entertainment and Maasranga Television at 9:00pm.
The 25th edition of Meril-Prothom Alo awards was held at ‘The Grace’ auditorium of United Convention Centre in Dhaka on last Friday, 24 May. This year marked the silver jubilee of the award. So, the event was even more glitzy this time. The curtains rose on the main segment at 6:00pm that evening.
Renowned anchor Hanif Sanket was at the helm of the ceremony this time. He was found hosting Meril-Prothom Alo awards almost after two decades.
Apart from engaging the audience with his lively anchoring, he also did the planning as well as directed the whole event. There were Naznin Nahar Niha and Nilajana Rahman to assist him in anchoring.
As always, there were lifetime achievement, critics’ choice and popular choice awards this time. Veteran actor Masud Ali Khan was recognised with lifetime achievement for his contribution in country’s cultural sector. Noted artist Rafiqun Nabi handed the award to him on stage.
A total of 22 awards were conferred in different categories including special award in hosting, lifetime achievement, popular choice, debutant and critics’ choice. Dignitaries of various fields handed the awards over to the winners.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and Square Toiletries Limited managing director Anjan Chowdhury gave welcome speeches at the beginning of the event.
Red Carpet
Alongside the main event, the stars also appeared on the red carpet. They chatted lively in between the photo sessions there. Rumman Rashid Khan and Indrani were there to host the red carpet arrivals this year. The ‘Red Carpet’ of Meril Prothom Alo awards will be telecast on Maasranga Television at 6:35pm this evening.
Apart from television, the red carpet arrivals will be released on the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of Meril-Prothom Alo, Meril, Prothom Alo, Prothom Alo Entertainment and Maasranga Television at 8:00pm.