Dick Van Dyke breaks records, 'General Hospital' dominates awards

In a night filled with nostalgia and celebration, the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards witnessed a historic moment as veteran actor Dick Van Dyke, at the remarkable age of 98, clinched the title of the oldest-ever winner of a Daytime Emmy.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) unveiled the first of two batches of this year's Daytime Emmy Awards, with Van Dyke's triumph stealing the spotlight.