Daytime Emmys 2024
Dick Van Dyke breaks records, 'General Hospital' dominates awards
In a night filled with nostalgia and celebration, the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards witnessed a historic moment as veteran actor Dick Van Dyke, at the remarkable age of 98, clinched the title of the oldest-ever winner of a Daytime Emmy.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) unveiled the first of two batches of this year's Daytime Emmy Awards, with Van Dyke's triumph stealing the spotlight.
Known for his iconic roles spanning decades, Van Dyke's stellar guest performance in 'Days of Our Lives' earned him this prestigious accolade, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Leading the pack with an impressive haul of awards was the acclaimed soap opera 'General Hospital', which secured four coveted trophies.
The show clinched victories in categories including best directing, best writing, best supporting performance (Robert Gossett), and the crowning glory of best drama series.
Individual accolades were also presented to the notable talents in the industry. The Friday ceremony was hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second half of the awards show, Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday night and will be available to stream on The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv.