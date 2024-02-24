Carcasses of 25 turtles washed ashore in 2 days

Carcass of a large mother turtle of around 35 kg washed ashore at Shaplapur point of Baharchhara beach in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar at around 12:30 pm Thursday. The left back leg of the turtle was chopped while there were injury marks on its face and back, most probably caused by a sharp weapon.

Carcasses of another nine mother turtles washed ashore at different beaches in Teknaf, including Parjatan Ghat, Dargar Chhara, that night. On the previous day, carcasses of 15 mother turtles washed ashore in Boro Dail of Baharchhara, Choukidar Para of Shilkhali, Mathabhanga and Uttar Shilkhali beaches.

In total the number of carcasses of mother turtles washed ashore in Teknaf beaches rose to 25 in just two days. Several of the dead turtles were gravid with eggs, said environmentalists.