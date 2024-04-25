Dhaka temperature 3 degrees higher due to lack of necessary trees, water bodies

Temperature of Dhaka is 3 degrees Celsius higher than Jahangirnagar University area which is only 32 kilometers away from the capital, according to a study by the Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS .

Dhaka should have 20 per cent green spaces, but the capital city has only 2 per cent while Jahangirnagar University area has 50 per cent green spaces and 22 per cent water bodies.

The temperature at the commercial areas is 2 degrees higher than Dhaka University and Ramna Park areas.

Temperature at Jahangirnagar areas is supposed to be higher due to the geographical location and geological formations.

The temperature at Jahangirnagar University areas remains 3 degrees lower than the capital Dhaka during the summer.

Temperature remains low as half of the university area is covered with 27,000 trees and about one-fifth of the area.

The study has been finalised this month by the Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS at Jahangirnagar University.