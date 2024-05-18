Heatwaves may turn deadlier: UN Report

The heatwave that swept across Asia, including Bangladesh may turn deadlier. The severe heatwave that appeared last April is still sweeping over six Asian countries. It may further intensify in the years ahead and pose a major threat to Bangladesh and India.

This came up in a study published jointly by the World Weather Attributes and Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre this month.

The UNOCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) report on the heatwaves continuing across the Asian region also cited the results of this study.