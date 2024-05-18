Heatwaves may turn deadlier: UN Report
The heatwave that swept across Asia, including Bangladesh may turn deadlier. The severe heatwave that appeared last April is still sweeping over six Asian countries. It may further intensify in the years ahead and pose a major threat to Bangladesh and India.
This came up in a study published jointly by the World Weather Attributes and Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre this month.
The UNOCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) report on the heatwaves continuing across the Asian region also cited the results of this study.
Severe heatwaves over such a massive area is unprecedented in the country’s history. Such extreme heatwaves may become more frequent and extreme in the coming years. Keeping that in mind, we need to be preparedShafiqul Azam, secretary general, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society
State minister for disaster management and relief Mohibur Rahman said, “We are considering the heatwave a disaster. We have started the process to provide aid for people who died or fell victim to this new disaster. The government is also working to tackle the losses in the agricultural, health and other sectors due to extreme heat."
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a special heat alert in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions. The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 39.6°C in Chuadanga yesterday, Friday, while the maximum temperature in Dhaka was 37.3°C. The heatwave is likely to continue for the next three or four days.
Citing the observations of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, the UNOCHA report states residents of 56 of the 64 districts in the country have been affected by the heatwaves. It has already affected the lives and livelihoods of some 125 million people in various ways. At least 1 million of them have suffered severe damages. Including all the official and unofficial accounts, the UNOCHA reported 20 heatwave-related casualties.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society secretary general Shafiqul Azam said, “Severe heatwaves over such a massive area is unprecedented in the country’s history. Such extreme heatwaves may become more frequent and extreme in the coming years. Keeping that in mind, we need to be prepared.”
He also stressed on initiatives such providing umbrellas, water pots and establishing cooling centres for the poor during the summer.
The UNOCHA report says, a number of people in Bangladesh suffer from various complications, including dehydration, falling unconscious, fainting, body imbalances, vomiting, fever, diarrhoea and pneumonia due to extreme heatwaves.
We are considering the heatwave a disaster. We have started the process to provide aids to people who died or fell victim to this new disaster. The government is also working to tackle the losses in the agricultural, health and other sectors due to extreme heatMohibur Rahman, State minister for disaster management and relief
Dhaka recorded its highest temperature this summer on 29 April. As many as six persons died that day. It always felt 5° to 6° Celsius higher than the actual temperature.
The report further states that Bangladesh, India, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines are still experiencing heatwaves in May too. Almost all sectors, from agriculture to public health, are under serious threat in these countries at the moment. The impacts of continuous heatwaves on the agriculture of this major rice-producing region are already visible. There are reports of several complaints from the farmer, including water crisis, rise in insect related complications and spike in the wages.
Bangladesh Rice Research Institute scientist and climate researcher Md Kamruzzaman Milon told Prothom, “A part of the boro paddy is sown in February, which matures in April. However, the temperature remained above 35° C for several days in April this year which affected the crops. The mango and litchi farmers had this experience. Such extreme temperature will have an adverse impact on the production of crops, including rice and seasonal fruits and vegetables in the coming days.”
The UN figure shows the heatwave-related casualties were the highest in Magura. Although the heatwave started from early April, it turned extreme from 21 April with 24 April marking the hottest day of the season. The temperature was over 40° C in most parts of the country, including Dhaka, that day.
The districts of Chuadanga, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Meherpur, Bogura, Rajshahi, Pabna, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore and Patuakhali are experiencing severe heatwaves this summer.
Before this, the longest continuous heatwave was recorded in April 2019, which lasted for 23 consecutive days. However, the heatwave this April broke that record.
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu