Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2m seek shelter

Heavy rains and howling winds lashed eastern India on Wednesday as the Covid-stricken country’s second cyclone in as many weeks roared towards the coast, forcing more than 1.2 million people to seek shelter.

Scientists say cyclones are becoming more frequent and severe in the northern Indian Ocean as climate change warms the sea, devastating coastal communities.

Last week Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India. The latest system, Cyclone Yaas, has forced the evacuation of more than 1.2 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the cyclone, expected to make landfall around midday (0630 GMT), would generate waves higher than rooftops in some areas.