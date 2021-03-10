Disasters increase, damages decrease

Disasters are currently hitting Bangladesh at a higher number than in the past, according to the State-run National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM).

NIPSOM recently released a research report on the damage caused by storms in the country between 1582 and 2020.

However, the Global Climate Risk Index 2021 report of German Watch, a Germany-based non-government organisation, said Bangladesh made a progress in the list of disaster-prone countries.

It shows a total of 61 cyclones devastated the country between 1582 and 2020. That means Bangladesh has faced a major cyclone in every 6 years and 4 months during this period.

Some 27 cyclones ravaged the country between 1970 and 2020 indicating that a major storm swept across the country in every one year and 10 months.

The Global Climate Risk Index 2021 report of German Watch has highlighted Bangladesh’s achievement on reducing damages caused by disasters.

It said Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to tropical cyclones. However, a dense network of small cyclone shelters, early warning systems, evacuation plans, reforestation schemes and increased communication have contributed to reducing cyclone-related mortality.