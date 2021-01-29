Dhaka world’s second-most polluted city

Densely populated Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, continues to dominate the list of world cities with the worst air quality, reports news agency UNB.

On Friday, Dhaka occupied the second position in the list. The city of Kolkata in neighbouring India occupied the first place. Karachi and Lahore of Pakistan were in the third and fourth spots.

Dhaka’s air quality index (AQI) at 10.27am read 289, which is considered ‘poor’ that is ‘very unhealthy’.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is said to be ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to city residents.