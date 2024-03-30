Waste: Threat or resource?

But before that, we have to start at the beginning. We have to invest in designing products and materials that can be reused and recycled. We have to alter our consumption habits to reflect choices that are better for the environment; we have to use our stuff for longer (according to the theworldcounts.com, 99% of the stuff we buy is trashed within 6 months) and repurpose it to serve multiple purposes. When it cannot be used any longer, we need to segregate what we are throwing away into wet and dry, ensuring that the waste can be recycled and used again.

Financing waste management systems is a significant challenge; even as we start approaching waste as a resource, there are capital investments and operational costs that will require to be subsidized- a public-private partnership could prove efficient in such cases.

In the end, we need a a holistic and integrated approach to the waste problem. What is needed is a smart mix of social incentives, unambiguous legal policies and fiscal deterrents such as awareness on waste reduction; mandates for segregation and recycling and a "pay-as-you-waste" policy.

We can no longer continue to think of waste as “out of sight, out of mind’. So, the next time you are ready to throw away something, spare a thought to where is this ‘away’?

Sankalita Shome is the Chief Coordinator, Secretariat, Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance at BRAC. Her email is [email protected]