Africa needs more help with climate change, debt and food crises

The continent, meanwhile, was already struggling with extreme weather events, including drought, flooding and cyclones, aggravated by climate change.

“African countries are really victims. They really aren’t responsible for these devastating effects (of climate change),” Comoros Finance Minister Mze Abdou Mohamed Chanfiou said in a news conference alongside two of his African counterparts during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. The trio were speaking on behalf of the continent’s finance ministers.

“Even if the IMF, the World Bank and our regional institutions have put in place emergency funds, these funds don’t really seem sufficient to respond to this.”

The IMF created the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) last year to help channel excess IMF Special Drawing Rights reserves from wealthier countries to poor and vulnerable middle-income nations.