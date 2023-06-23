Biden, Modi hail new era for India, US relations amid flurry of deals

President Joe Biden hailed a new era in the U.S.-India relationship, after rolling out the White House red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, touting deals on defense and commerce aimed at countering China's global influence.

The partnership is "stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history," Biden told reporters at a joint press conference with Modi, and the economic relationship is "booming," with trade more than doubling over the past decade.

Modi touted "a new chapter" to the countries' "strategic partnership" after the two leaders emerged from Oval Office talks where the countries' differences on Russia and human rights were on the table.

Washington wants India to be a strategic counterweight to China and sees it as a critical partnership, although some analysts and former officials question India's willingness to stand up collectively to Beijing over issues such as Taiwan. Washington has also been frustrated by India's close ties with Russia amid Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Modi is seeking to raise the influence that India, the world's most populous country at 1.4 billion, has on the world stage in the wake of strained ties with neighboring China.

The press conference itself was a reflection of contrasting political traditions, marking the first time Modi has taken questions in such a format in his nine-year tenure.