Outrage as Ukraine finds mass grave near liberated Izyum

Western leaders voiced revulsion and outrage Thursday after Ukraine found a mass grave outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum and said that almost all of the exhumed bodies showed signs of torture.

Officials counted 450 hastily dug graves, some marked by rough wooden crosses at the site in a pine forest only recently recaptured by Ukrainian fighters.

“Among the bodies that were exhumed today, 99 per cent showed signs of violent death,” Oleg Synegubov, head of Kharkiv regional administration, said on social media.