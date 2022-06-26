Hunger crisis pushes one child into severe malnutrition every minute: UNICEF

The UN agency Thursday said the number of desperately hungry children suffering from severe wasting continued to grow.

Between January and June, that number increased by well over 250,000, from 7.67 million to 7.93 million children.

This comes as the price of ready-to-use food to treat severe wasting soared by 16 per cent in recent weeks, owing to a sharp rise in the cost of raw ingredients.

UNICEF said the price spike left up to 600,000 more children without access to life-saving treatment and at risk of death.