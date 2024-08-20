Indian anti-govt movements use Hasina's predicament as an example
After Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted by a student and people's movement, her predicament is being used regularly as an example in India. During the recent anti-government movement in West Bengal, reference was repeatedly made to Bangladesh's situation and Hasina's predicament. Even chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata, "They thought they could wage a movement like Bangladesh here too and overthrow the government."
The same reference was made in the Indian state of Karnataka. A Congress leader there said warningly to the central government, "Unless the reins are pulled on the governor, he also will be forced to exit like Sheikh Hasina."
Congress sees the case against chief minister Siddaramaiah as a political conspiracy of the BJP-JDS alliance. That is why they warn that unless the matter is settled, the governor will face the same fate as Hasina
This threat issued by Congress, the ruling party in Karnataka, it connected to the political fate of the chief minister Siddaramaiah. After giving the go-ahead for judicial procedure to look into complaints of corruption against Siddaramaiah, the governor appointed by BJP is now facing the ire of the ruling party in the state. Congress is staging demonstrations against the governor in various parts of the state, demanding that he be removed.
Party leader and member of the Vidhan Sabha (state legislative assembly), Ivan D'Souza said at an anti-governor demonstration, if the centre doesn't remove the governor, a movement will spread throughout the state. The governor may then face the same fate as Sheikh Hasina.
Complaints had been made against chief minister Siddaramaiah that he had favoured his wife in the distribution of land. A case was filed against him with the lower court in this regard. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot gave his approval to start the judicial procedure of the case.
Congress alleges that the governor had been politically motivated to take this step and that this was unlawful. He was wanting to create political unrest in the state. On 26 July he gave the permission to take action without giving the matter any due consideration.
Thawar Chand Gehlot is a BJP leader of Madhya Pradesh. From 2014 to 2021 he had been a member of the Narendra Modi cabinet. Then he was made the governor of Karnataka.
