Indian anti-govt movements use Hasina's predicament as an example

Complaints had been made against chief minister Siddaramaiah that he had favoured his wife in the distribution of land. A case was filed against him with the lower court in this regard. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot gave his approval to start the judicial procedure of the case.

Congress alleges that the governor had been politically motivated to take this step and that this was unlawful. He was wanting to create political unrest in the state. On 26 July he gave the permission to take action without giving the matter any due consideration.

Thawar Chand Gehlot is a BJP leader of Madhya Pradesh. From 2014 to 2021 he had been a member of the Narendra Modi cabinet. Then he was made the governor of Karnataka.

Congress sees the case against chief minister Siddaramaiah as a political conspiracy of the BJP-JDS alliance. That is why they warn that unless the matter is settled, the governor will face the same fate as Hasina.