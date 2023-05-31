Body of missing German climber found in Himalayas

The body of German mountaineer Luis Stitzinger has been found on Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain, expedition organisers said Wednesday, days after he went missing during his descent from the summit.

A search team of five Nepali guides found Stitzinger's body just below the peak at about 8,400 metres (27,600 feet) on Tuesday, Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

"They are bringing his body down," Sherpa said.

The 54-year-old had reached the summit of the 8,586-metre-tall Himalayan mountain on May 25 without supplemental oxygen but then lost contact.