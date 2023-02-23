Ukraine allies vow to strengthen defenses as UN chief slams invasion

US president Joe Biden met NATO and European leaders in Warsaw on Wednesday, with the allies vowing to strengthen defences "from the Baltic to the Black Sea", as the UN secretary-general condemned Russia's invasion.

Biden attended a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and the heads of eastern European countries in a bid to shore up support for Kyiv nearly a year after Russian forces rolled into Ukraine.

The leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia joined the talks amid widespread concern in their countries that the conflict could spill over.

In a statement after the meeting, the leaders vowed to further "reinforce our deterrence and defense posture across the entire Eastern flank from the Baltic to the Black Sea."