Sri Lanka president warns of racial tension amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka’s president urged citizens on Wednesday to reject what he called attempts to foment racial and religious disharmony, as clashes broke out in many areas over the government’s handling of a devastating economic crisis.

Troops have been ordered to shoot at anyone damaging public property or threatening lives, with eight people killed in violent street protests this week.

But even the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s elder brother as prime minister and a curfew have failed to defuse public anger.