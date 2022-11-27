Exercise can reduce side effects of breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common disease that affects women; one in eight Australian women will be diagnosed by the time they are 85 years old.

Radiotherapy has emerged as an important component of breast cancer treatment but can lead to cancer-related fatigue and negatively impact patients' health-related quality of life including their emotional, physical and social well-being.

However, latest research by Edith Cowan University (ECU) has revealed exercise may make radiotherapy more tolerable for patients.

ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute included 89 women in the study, with 43 completing a home-based 12-week programme, consisting of a weekly exercise regime of one to two resistance training sessions and an accumulated 30-40 minutes of aerobic exercise.