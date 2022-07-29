Mortality risk lower among adults who exercise 2-4 times a week

In a study involving more than 100 thousand participants and a 30-year follow-up period, it was discovered that persons who engage in two to four times the amount of weekly moderate or vigorous physical exercise currently advised have a considerably reduced risk of mortality.

For those who engaged in two to four times the recommended amount of strenuous physical activity each week, the reduction was 21-23 per cent, and for those who did the same amount of moderate physical activity each week, it was 26-31 per cent, according to the new study.

The findings of the study were published in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.

It is well documented that regular physical activity is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death.

In 2018, the United States Department of Health and Human Services' Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommended that adults engage in at least 150-300 minutes/week of moderate physical activity or 75-150 minutes/week of vigorous physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both intensities.