Fasting for 14 hours improves hunger, mood, sleep

Eating within a 10-hour window is related to increased energy and improved mood as well as decreased appetite, according to recent findings from the largest UK community research study of its kind.

The trial's findings were presented Tuesday at the European Nutrition Conference by researchers from King's College London.

Intermittent fasting (IF), or limiting your meal consumption to a specific time frame, is a popular weight loss method.

With a ten-hour window, you limit your daily eating schedule to 10 hours and fast for the remaining 14 hours. For example, if you consume your first mouthful at 9am, you must finish by 7pm.