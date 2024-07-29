Weight loss influences risky decisions in obesity.

A recent study found that people who are severely overweight (obese) might not only exhibit altered risk behaviours but also changes in their metabolism and psyche.

Scientists at the DZD partner German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbrucke (DIfE) have now explored whether substantial weight reduction improves metabolic and psychological states, as well as decision-making ability. The findings were reported in the journal Clinical Nutrition.

It was previously assumed that severely obese people could possibly be more impulsive and show an increased willingness to take a risk.