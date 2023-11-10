Peas, broccoli may cut obesity

Consuming of dietary fiber like peas, broccoli, raspberries, blackberries, coconut and figs daily can prevent obesity, suggests a recent study.

According to Georgia State University researchers, consumption of dietary fiber can prevent obesity, metabolic syndrome and adverse changes in the intestine by promoting growth of "good" bacteria in the colon.

The findings indicated that enriching the diet of mice with the fermentable fiber insulin prevented metabolic syndrome that is induced by a high-fat diet and they identified specifically how this occurs in the body.