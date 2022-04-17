Living healthy lifestyle linked to more years without Alzheimer's

The findings of a US study suggest that a healthy lifestyle is linked to longer life expectancy, and people who follow it live a larger proportion of their remaining years without Alzheimer's disease.

The findings, published in the journal 'The BMJ', show that a healthy lifestyle is associated with longer life expectancies, but crucially the extra years did not mean extra years lived with Alzheimer's. The number of people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias is expected to treble worldwide by 2050, from an estimated 57 million in 2019 to 152 million in 2050.

A healthy lifestyle, adequate exercise, cognitive engagement, and a healthy diet, may reduce the risk of dementia and extend life expectancy.