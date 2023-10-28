Red meat consumption might be linked to inflammation

Inflammation is a risk factor for many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease (CVD) and the role of nutrition in inflammation is gaining scientific attention.

Recommendations to reduce red meat consumption, in example, are frequently based, in part, on old studies showing that red meat negatively affects inflammation - despite the fact that more recent studies have not supported this.

"The role of diet, including red meat, on inflammation and disease risk has not been adequately studied, which can lead to public health recommendations that are not based on strong evidence," said Alexis Wood, associate professor of pediatrics - nutrition at the USDA/ARS Children's Nutrition Research Center at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital.