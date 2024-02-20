Think twice before starting diet

A new qualitative research looks at the negative interpersonal and psychological consequences of 'yo-yo dieting,' or weight cycling. The piece stresses the hazards of yo-yo dieting and how difficult it is for people to break the cycle.

"Yo-yo dieting - unintentionally gaining weight and dieting to lose weight only to gain it back and restart the cycle - is a prevalent part of American culture, with fad diets and lose-weight-quick plans or drugs normalised as people pursue beauty ideals," says Lynsey Romo, corresponding author of a paper on the study and an associate professor of communication at North Carolina State University.

"Based on what we learned through this study, as well as the existing research, we recommend that most people avoid dieting, unless it is medically necessary. Our study also offers insights into how people can combat insidious aspects of weight cycling and challenge the cycle."