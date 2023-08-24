Household production of fruits, vegetables makes population food secure

According to a recent study from the University of Sheffield, household production of fruits and vegetables in gardens and allotments may be essential for a population that is healthy and food secure.

The purpose of the study was to evaluate the production, acquisition, donation, and waste of fruit and vegetables among home food producers over the course of a year. It found those who grow their own can produce more than half of the vegetables (51 per cent) and 20 per cent of the fruit they consume annually.

As well as providing sustainable access to fresh fruit and vegetables, the study also found household food growers ate 6.3 portions of their recommended 5-a-day, which is 70 per cent higher than the UK national average at only 3.7 portions. This finding suggests household food production could promote the adoption of a healthier diet.