How to get the most from a refrigerator and make groceries last longer

After carefully choosing the freshest produce at the market, people face even more choices with vegetables, fruit, meat and dairy products at home that can help prolong freshness, minimise waste and prevent foodborne illnesses.

There are several methods to store and preserve food, such as canning and pickling produce, freezing leftover ingredients, and storing food in the refrigerator. Although refrigeration is effective and most households have the appliance, experts say it is safe to say most families simply set it and forget it.

Storing perishable items in refrigerated conditions is the first step, but it is necessary to stay aware of how long certain foods have been prepared, exposed to the air, and stored.

"Refrigerated items are still able to develop mold and dangerous microorganisms like listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli, so consumers must stay alert and take necessary precautions," said Emily Hilliard, press secretary for the US Department of Health and Human Services.