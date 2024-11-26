Analysis
Why such a state of disorder and unrest?
After 10:00 am on Monday, news came from Agargaon that the drivers of battery-run rickshaws had started a protest, brining traffic to a halt. Earlier in the morning, it was reported that people were being brought in from different parts of the country to gather at Shahbagh.
In the afternoon, news came from Jatrabari that an attack was underway at a college there. The Dhaka-Sylhet highway had been closed. In the evening, it was learned that clashes had broken out in Shahbagh. All in all, the capital, Dhaka, was in a state of chaos on Monday.
This situation has been ongoing for some time, not just yesterday. This is disrupting normal public life in the city. Business, trade, and free movement have been hindered. People leave home only to get stuck on the streets. Protests and clashes suddenly erupt in certain areas, frightening the general public.
Almost every day, some organisation or other takes to the streets with various demands. Students from different educational institutions are getting involved in clashes, even over trivial matters.
Garment workers frequently protest in industrial areas around the capital, and in many cases, these protests turn violent. Widespread discussions prevail about why this is happening. Is there some sort of incitement behind all this? Are these protests spontaneous movements driven by genuine demands, or are there other motives at play?
On Sunday, students from Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Molla College attacked and vandalised Dhaka National Medical College and Hospital following the death of a student who had been infected with dengue.
Students from several other colleges in the Jatrabari-Demra area were also involved. They also attacked and vandalised the neighbouring Suhrawardy Government College and Kabi Nazrul College.
A frightening situation unfolded in that area of Old Dhaka due to the chasing and clashes between the students from the colleges.
In response to this attack, students from Kabi Nazrul Government College and Suhrawardy College attacked Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College in the Matuail area of Jatrabari yesterday. Hundreds of youths, armed with sticks, travelled 5-6 kilometres from Old Dhaka to attack, vandalised and looted the college. They were not stopped anywhere, nor could they be stopped.
Later, local residents joined the students of Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College to resist the attackers. The entire area turned into a battlefield, and an important road in the capital was closed until the afternoon.
At 3:22 pm, advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan wrote on his Facebook page, “Despite hundreds of attempts, and despite calls to sit down and resolve the situation, the students could not be prevented from engaging in the clashes. Seeing their aggressiveness and preparation, the law enforcement forces refrained from taking stringent action. Any such action would have led to clashes and bloodshed between the law enforcement and the students. I urge all parties to exercise patience. It is regrettable that such reprehensible acts, like these clashes, are occurring at a time when we are working together to build our country. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved in this incident.”
Attacks by students from one college on another over minor issues have become more frequent recently. There have been several attacks and clashes between students from Dhaka College, City College, and Ideal College.
On Sunday at 11:00 pm, students from Bangladesh Textile University (BUTEX) and Dhaka Polytechnic Institute clashed at the Bitak intersection in Tejgaon. The clash broke out during a discussion at a tea stall, and about 30 people were injured.
In light of the ongoing attempts to create chaos in various parts of Dhaka and the clashes between college students, government advisor Mahfuj Alam wrote in a post on Facebook yesterday: “...a group and the local and foreign opportunistic forces have vilified students over the last three months, created divisions among them through various student organisations, incited one youth group against another, and yet not only failed to deal with students respectfully but have treated them as enemies.”
After the High Court ordered a ban on battery-run rickshaws, the rickshaw drivers have been blocking roads and protesting in various areas of the capital since last Thursday.
Clashes and vandalism also occurred during this time. However, there were no clashes during yesterday morning’s protests, although a status quo order was later issued regarding the High Court’s order.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies were concerned about reports of people gathering in Shahbagh early yesterday. It was later learned that an organisation called ‘Non-Violent Mass Uprising Bangladesh’ had initiated the gathering, bringing thousands of people from across the country to hold a solidarity rally demanding the enactment of a special anti-corruption law. Allegedly, these people were brought to Dhaka with the promise of receiving interest-free loans.
On the other hand, a group had gathered at Shahbagh at 2:30pm on the same day and announced plans to march towards the Prothom Alo office. This caused suspicion and unrest.
However, due to the intervention of the police and a group of students from Dhaka University, the so-called solidarity rally could not take place. In the afternoon, another group gathered in the Tejgaon police station area and marched to the road in front of the Prothom Alo office.
They dispersed after making various speeches and slogans against Prothom Alo. However, incidents of vandalism and attacks on Prothom Alo offices in Rajshahi and Bogra were reported.
There was also growing suspicion within the government about the true motives behind the gathering in Shahbagh. In a press briefing later that evening, Information Advisor Nahid Islam stated that many incidents had occurred throughout the day.
It was observed that ordinary people had been brought to Dhaka in buses and microbuses since early morning under the guise of offering loans. The platform ‘Non-Violent Mass Uprising’ had spread false propaganda to bring people to Dhaka. The convener of the platform has been taken into police custody.
Meanwhile, the executive committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement held an emergency meeting to discuss the “ongoing inter-institutional conflicts and tensions across the country.” The notice calling the meeting stated that the image of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was being tarnished by these ongoing conflicts. They believe that the “ongoing internal conflicts are part of a deeper conspiracy against the mass uprising of 2024.” The night after the executive committee meeting, they also engaged in discussions with leaders of various student organisations on this issue.
However, political analysts believe that if we review the events as a whole, the issue of government mismanagement will emerge in many cases. It is also important to investigate whether some conflict situations are being deliberately created by the instigation or collusion of radical anarchist groups and defeated fascist forces. The government must become more active and proactive in order to maintain control of the situation.
* The analysis, originally published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat