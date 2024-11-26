Why such a state of disorder and unrest?

After 10:00 am on Monday, news came from Agargaon that the drivers of battery-run rickshaws had started a protest, brining traffic to a halt. Earlier in the morning, it was reported that people were being brought in from different parts of the country to gather at Shahbagh.

In the afternoon, news came from Jatrabari that an attack was underway at a college there. The Dhaka-Sylhet highway had been closed. In the evening, it was learned that clashes had broken out in Shahbagh. All in all, the capital, Dhaka, was in a state of chaos on Monday.

This situation has been ongoing for some time, not just yesterday. This is disrupting normal public life in the city. Business, trade, and free movement have been hindered. People leave home only to get stuck on the streets. Protests and clashes suddenly erupt in certain areas, frightening the general public.