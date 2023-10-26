What lies behind the move to increase the powers of the Ansar?

This law is giving a force the authority to frisk and detain anyone, and also the right to enter any premises. And the law is being enacted at a time when there is less than three months for the election. We are aware to an extent that the government had been more or less prepared from beforehand for such a law.

A report published in May 2022 stated that work has been undertaken to strengthen the Battalion Ansar and it was also said that separate ordnances were being set up in 40 districts for this force. If modernisation of the force is the objective behind such measures, then the question is why couldn’t the government wait to do this after the election? What is the reason to hurriedly place this bill in the last session of the 11th parliament.

We know about the presence of this force at the polling centres during the election. While raising this bill, law minister Anisul Huq mentioned that that his force has extended their cooperation during the 2014 and the 2018 election. But bestowing this force with the powers to detain, frisk, seize and take such actions, not only is a message being delivered to the activists of the opposition parties, but to the common people too.

Given what is going on with the law and in the courts, there is no scope to separately view this legal process to step up the powers of the Ansar Battalion members. Over the past decade fictitious cases have been brought up against the leaders and activists of the opposition and they are being arrested. But these actions seem to have gained a fresh impetus now. Over a decade, old cases have been revived and these are being tried in a hasty manner. Trials are even being carried on into the night. (Daily Star). The police have been ‘instructed’ to give ‘due’ testimony to accelerate the case procedures. (Bangla Tribune).